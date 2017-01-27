The leap beyond Obamacare: There's a lot to like in the proposed Patient Freedom Act
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, along with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speak about their own Obamacare replacement plan, which they call the Patient Freedom Act, in the Senate studio in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 23, 2017. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, along with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speak about their own Obamacare replacement plan, which they call the Patient Freedom Act, in the Senate studio in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC