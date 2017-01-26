The Latest: Quebec police say 6 dead,...

The Latest: Quebec police say 6 dead, 8 wounded at mosque

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity wi... . Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... 21 hr Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC