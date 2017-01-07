The education push everyone knows Maine needs

It's fine for the Maine Department of Education to offer $3 million in incentives to encourage school districts to regionalize services, as it announced Jan. 3. This type of program could help districts save money by, for instance, helping them combine their maintenance contracts into one, or hiring a physics teacher to give lessons remotely through technology to area schools. At least the grants will be more constructive than Gov. Paul LePage's rhetoric about eliminating all superintendents - which, by the way, would not even save much money in the overall scheme of education in Maine.

