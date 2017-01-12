Talk: Growing Strawberries, Raspberries
Learn how to grow mouth-watering strawberries and raspberries in your own backyard at a free public talk in Belfast Free Library, 106 Court St., sponsored by Belfast Garden Club. Expert David Handley will describe the where and how of selecting the best varieties for Maine, choosing a site, preparing the soil and other more.
