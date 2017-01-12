Talk: Growing Strawberries, Raspberries

Talk: Growing Strawberries, Raspberries

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Harbor Times Soup

Learn how to grow mouth-watering strawberries and raspberries in your own backyard at a free public talk in Belfast Free Library, 106 Court St., sponsored by Belfast Garden Club. Expert David Handley will describe the where and how of selecting the best varieties for Maine, choosing a site, preparing the soil and other more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC