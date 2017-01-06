Storm to bring snow to coastal Maine Saturday
The storm that is bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain over the southeast travels up the eastern seaboard Friday night into Saturday. Guidance trends have shifted the storm west, and as a result, forecast snow totals have increased.
