'Some really inspiring stories': New Maine series looks at veterans down on the farms

Former United States Navy SEAL Robert Foley, who runs Operation Veteran Wellness, which uses horses to help military veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues after they leave the military, is one of 15 farming veterans featured in the new Maine series "Growing Home." Retired United States Army veterans Walter and Aaron Morse walk their farm with their children, Paige and Joseph, in this undated photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.