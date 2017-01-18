Snow ends over parts of Maine by mid-day; warnings cancelled
Due to a combination of dry air and lack of storm organization, winter storm warnings have been discontinued over interior southern Maine and the western foothills. Areas under warnings have been converted to winter weather advisories, which are set to expire by noon.
