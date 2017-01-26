Silent Sidekicks Participating in 14t...

Silent Sidekicks Participating in 14th Annual Maine Nonprofit Day

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Silent Sidekicks joins the Maine Association of Nonprofits at the 14th annual Maine Nonprofit Day at the State House in Augusta. Nonprofit Day provides an opportunity for nonprofits and government to assert their commitment to working together in order to creatively, efficiently and effectively serve the people of Maine.

