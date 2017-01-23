Signatures for Maine Medicaid expansion ballot question to be delivered
A woman holds a sign at a rally and lobby day organized by the Maine Peoples Alliance at the State House in Augusta, Jan. 8, 2014. Andrew MacLean, deputy executive vice president of the Maine Medical Association, voices his organization's support for Medicaid expansion at the State House Welcome Center in Augusta, Jan. 23, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Sun
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC