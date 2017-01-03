Senator Kim Rosen to chair Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee
Maine State Senator Kim Rosen has once again been chosen by Senate President Michael Thibodeau to chair the Maine Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is responsible for establishing the state's criminal code and sentencing guidelines and oversees the Departments of Public Safety and Corrections as well as the Maine Emergency Management Agency.
