Rooftop solar brings much needed competition into Maine's electric grid

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine has an opportunity to evolve its old monopoly electric grid into a new competitive smart grid made up of an interactive, bidirectional network of energy producers and consumers. Instead of being just energy takers - at rates we cannot control - Maine ratepayers under this new grid paradigm will use their own energy assets of distributed generation, storage, efficient appliances, software controls and backup power, according to price signals enabled by real-time communication and data transfer.

