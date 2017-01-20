Refugees can help small, shrinking towns in Maine, but they need support
Economists, business leaders and politicians agree that immigration is key to reversing or at least stopping rural Maine's population losses. And some rural towns and businesses have already started looking to immigration to improve their numbers.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
