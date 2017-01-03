Records: Lowell trucker in fatal Maine crash hid medical condition
Federal investigators say the driver of a box truck involved in a crash that killed two people concealed his history of diabetes to obtain medical clearance to drive. The Portland Press Herald reports investigators detail 56-year-old Lowell, Massachusetts, resident John Kamau's case in documents obtained by the paper.
