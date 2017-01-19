Real ID compliance issues cause headaches for Maine firefighters

Maine firefighters are missing out on a training opportunity at the National Fire Academy this year because the state is not in compliance with a decade-old federal ID law regulating state-issued driver's licenses . Maine is among 23 states and five U.S. territories not in compliance with the Real ID Act , and the Legislature in 2007 passed a law prohibiting the state from complying with law amid concerns that it would create a de facto "internal passport."

