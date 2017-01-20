Portland, Whitefield crashes claim lives of Maine Turnpike worker, truck driver
Two people are dead after separate crashes in Portland and Whitefield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Friday. A Maine Turnpike Authority employee was struck by a truck at a construction site in Portland, near the Westbrook city line, McCausland said.
