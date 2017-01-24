Police: Mainer hooks up 'jumper cables' to transformer to steal electricity, gets charged

Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales was arrested at his home after the Maine State Police were told by Central Maine Power officials that he had repeatedly climbed the power pole outside his house to connect "what amounted to jumper cable clamps" to the transformer and run a power line to his house, according to a post on the state police Instagram account . It did not specify when the incident took place, but Central Maine Power told police it was the third time its employees had to disconnect the jury-rigged line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.