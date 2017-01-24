Police: Mainer hooks up 'jumper cables' to transformer to steal electricity, gets charged
Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales was arrested at his home after the Maine State Police were told by Central Maine Power officials that he had repeatedly climbed the power pole outside his house to connect "what amounted to jumper cable clamps" to the transformer and run a power line to his house, according to a post on the state police Instagram account . It did not specify when the incident took place, but Central Maine Power told police it was the third time its employees had to disconnect the jury-rigged line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Sun
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC