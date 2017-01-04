Playing chicken over Real ID can mess with Mainers' lives
Right now, Maine's driver's license are out of compliance with the requirements of Real ID. And that's beginning to cause problems In a recent example, Rep. Chellie Pingree sent a letter to the Air Force, urging it to accept Maine drivers' licenses for identification so Maine veterans could access a health clinic at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.
