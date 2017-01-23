Picturing - The New Mainers' in Camden
Photographer Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest will exhibit a select collection of his photographs in "The New Mainers," on display throughout the month of February in the Picker Room of the downtown Camden Public Library. His exhibit will serve as accompaniment to the Camden Conference theme in 2017, Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity's Crisis.
