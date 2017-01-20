'People's Inauguration' in Bangor a call to action, vow to keep fighting for human rights
People listen as Mary Ellen Quinn, co-coordinator of Pax Christi Maine, speaks during a "People's Inauguration" on Friday at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine in Bangor. A paper from the "People's Inauguration" can be seen on Friday during the event on Friday at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine in Bangor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC