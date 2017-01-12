Pecha Kucha returns to Rockport Opera House

The next Pecha Kucha Night Midcoast evening of unique visual storytelling will take place Friday, Jan. 27, at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will commence at 7 p.m., offering illuminated stories from artists, an educator, a schooner captain and a writer/musician. There will be a reception immediately following the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.