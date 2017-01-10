Over $800,000 to be Awarded in Eastern Maine: Applications and Grant Reviewers Needed
United Way of Eastern Maine's application process for the 2017-2019 funding cycle will open to the public on Friday, January 20, 2017. Nonprofit agencies interested in applying for funding through United Way of Eastern Maine's competitive grant process can find the eligibility criteria and details on United Way's website at http://bit.ly/uwemapp.
