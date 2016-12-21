Opioid crisis, ballot questions on agenda for legislators
Legislators are heading to Augusta to tackle the drug crisis, school funding and November ballot questions while negotiating a relationship with the governor that has grown increasingly strained. Legislative leaders already appear at odds with Republican Gov. Paul LePage over his administration's proposed secure mental health facility in Augusta, which could free up urgently needed psychiatric beds.
