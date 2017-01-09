Online registry seeks Maine health care volunteers, including retirees, to serve in disasters
After a new strain of the H1N1 influenza virus, also known as the swine flu, spread across the United States in 2009, a new H1N1 vaccine became available and demand was high. That flu was already sickening many people, and it ultimately would sicken tens of thousands of Mainers and result in the deaths of 21. In Bangor, over the course of three days, more than 18,000 flu vaccines were administered to crowds of anxious area residents at the old Bangor Civic Center.
