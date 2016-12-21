North Country at Work: Running a Nort...

North Country at Work: Running a North Country soap business

Read more: North County Public Radio

Sandy Maine began making soap in her kitchen in 1979. With only $15 and a soap recipe book, she founded Sunfeather Soaps with a goal of creating artisan soaps from scratch with local ingredients.

Chicago, IL

