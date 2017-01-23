Nominations Open for 18th Maine Family Business Awards
For the 18th year, the Institute for Family-Owned Business will honor the best Maine businesses owned by families. Nominations are open now and will close February 17. The Maine Family Business Awards honor companies for their leadership, innovation, and community service.
