New study shows Oklahoma prisons amon...

New study shows Oklahoma prisons among the most dangerous -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

State and federal prisoners in Oklahoma are among the most likely to be killed or die accidentally behind bars, according to a new federal study. The figures released earlier this month by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics show Oklahoma had the second-highest prison homicide rate in the country from 2001 to 2014, with 13 killings per 100,000 state and federal inmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC