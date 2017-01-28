New agriculture map seeks to promote ...

New agriculture map seeks to promote Maine farms to the tourism market

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Welch Farm has been in Lisa Hanscom's family since 1912, but the fifth-generation blueberry farmer knew that in order to keep the farm profitable its resume needed to be expanded beyond just selling blueberries to processors during the short two-month season. "It's getting extremely hard to make a living just off agriculture," Hanscom, who operates the farm with her father, said.

