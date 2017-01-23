Naturalist Kicks Off Evening Lecture ...

Naturalist Kicks Off Evening Lecture Series

Belfast Garden Club and Belfast Free Library series begins with "It's Snowamazing ... the Wild Side of Winter Snow," an illustrated talk with Mike Shannon, a lifelong naturalist, storyteller, educator and Registered Maine Guide.

