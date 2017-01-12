Military going ahead with plan for low-level training flights by fighter jets over Maine, NH
PORTLAND, Maine - A proposal to lower the flight ceiling for noisy fighter jets has dragged on for so long that residents can be forgiven if they've put it out of their minds. But the Air National Guard is pressing forward with the plan with a goal of submitting a revised environmental impact report this year for the Federal Aviation Administration to consider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
