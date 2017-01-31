Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host February...

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Tho...

Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on "Maine's Next Economy". The breakfast will be held on Thursday, February 9, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College's campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

