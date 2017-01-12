Members of Americans for the Arts, the leading organization for...
Members of Americans for the Arts, the leading organization for advancing the arts and arts education in America, have elected Argy Nestor of Union, the director of arts education for the Maine Arts Commission, as a member of their advisory council for arts education. And on Dec. 7, Nestor was named MAC's Employee of the Year during a state ceremony at the Blaine House.
