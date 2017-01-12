Marine center gives New England flounder sustainability tag
A Maine marine research institute says it has added a species of New England flounder to its list of sustainably harvested fish species. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute says it is adding the American plaice to its list of species that can carry the "Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested" brand.
