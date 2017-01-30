Marijuana becomes legal in Maine
Maine on Monday becomes the eighth state in the nation to allow adults over the age of 21 to possess and consume marijuana for recreational purposes. Maine joins six Western states and neighboring Massachusetts in allowing recreational pot, after voters narrowly passed a ballot measure in November.
