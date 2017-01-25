Man must pay $35,000 in restitution for credit card fraud against Mainers
A Miami man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 3A1 2 years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud against multiple Mainers, according to the U.S. attorney's office. In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock, ordered Perez-Calvo to pay more than $35,000 in restitution, a press release issued Wednesday said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC