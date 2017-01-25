Man must pay $35,000 in restitution for credit card fraud against Mainers

A Miami man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 3A1 2 years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud against multiple Mainers, according to the U.S. attorney's office. In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock, ordered Perez-Calvo to pay more than $35,000 in restitution, a press release issued Wednesday said.

