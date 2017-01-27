Maine's $13M bailout of biomass plant...

Maine's $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 each

18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Wood chips are dumped from a truck at Covanta Energy's West Enfield facility in this January 2016 file photo. PORTLAND, Maine - To keep their share of a $13.4 million bailout over the next two years, two Maine biomass plant operators have promised to keep 87 people employed, according to agreement details disclosed for the first time this week.

