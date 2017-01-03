Maine veteran uses military settlement money to buy house for veteran resource center
The woman who won more than $400,000 in back benefits from the military for claims related to sexual assaults when she was in the U.S. Navy has used some of that money to buy a house where veterans living Down East will be able to get help in obtaining social and health services. Ruth Moore, 47, of Milbridge plans to work with the University of Maine at Machias to allow students who want to become counselors or work in social services to live in the four-bedroom house, located at 12 School St., as part of an internship.
