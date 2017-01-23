Maine Unemployment Rate 3.8 Percent in December
The Maine Department of Labor, in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released December workforce estimates for Maine. Seasonally Adjusted Statewide Data Household Survey Estimates – The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent was down slightly from 4.0 percent in November and 4.1 percent one year ago.
