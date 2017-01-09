Maine should move along with Real ID, even though the program is deeply flawed
Maine, along with many other states, appears to be in a no-win situation. The Department of Homeland Security has said it will no longer accept Maine driver's licenses as acceptable identification to board commercial airplanes and to enter some federal installations beginning next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC