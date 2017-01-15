Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
In what appears to be a sign of the times, the Maine Pulp and Paper Association has announced that it is disbanding effective immediately. Conna Cassese, the association's chair, sent an email on Friday informing members that in the wake of ongoing mill closures, the 50-year-old trade organization no longer had enough support to continue its mission of representing the state's pulp and papermaking companies, according to an online post by Maine Environmental News.
