Maine Public announces Mercy Street Season Two to start airing Jan. 22

Maine Public held a special free screening of the Season Two Premiere Episode of the PBS historical drama Mercy Street at The Frontier in Brunswick on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Inspired by real people and events, this PBS original series goes beyond the front lines of the Civil War and into the chaotic world of the Mansion House Hospital in Union-occupied Alexandria, Virginia. Mercy Street takes viewers beyond the battlefield and into the lives of Americans on the Civil War home front as they face the unprecedented challenges of one of the most turbulent times in our nation's history.

