Maine peonage law jailed logging camp deserters a century ago

Logging contractors and the employment agents who supplied them with thousands of workers protested a century ago when Maine Commissioner of Labor and Industry Roscoe Eddy urged the Legislature to repeal the state's so-called peonage law. The law enabled bosses to go to court and have woods workers thrown in jail for up to 30 days for leaving their jobs before they'd paid their "debts" to the company.

