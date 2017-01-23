Maine needs an EPA head who we can co...

Maine needs an EPA head who we can count on to keep our air and water clean

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

When I was a little girl, my parents would share stories about their childhoods in Winslow. My mom told me about recesses in the schoolyard obscured in orange-yellow clouds of toxic smog, the noxious result of the papermaking process taking place at the Scott Paper Mill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Sun longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC