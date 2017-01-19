Maine lawmakers take another stab at changing state's time zone
A measure under consideration by the Committee on State and Local Government would begin the process of shifting Maine into a new time zone that would put it an hour ahead of the other eastern states. Sponsors say the move, which would land Maine into a time zone shared by Nova Scotia and Puerto Rico, would provide increased economic opportunities and less energy consumption in addition to offering more daylight in the afternoon and evening.
