Maine lawmakers get down to business, slowly
The opening session of the Legislature on Wednesday was more like a giant family reunion than any sort of serious governing. Lawmakers chatted with old friends in the hallways, swapped stories with one another and, for the truly ambitious, searched out possible co-sponsors for bills that will remain mostly out of sight for another week or so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC