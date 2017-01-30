Maine latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
The University of Louisville basketball team has three straight ACC wins by 20 points since losing starting point guard Quentin Snider. WDRB's Eric Crawford asks, how good can this team be? JCPS' new facilties plan a laundry list of maintenance and new construction plans that must be submitted to the state has grown to $1.3 billion, up from $880 million four years ago.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Sun
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
