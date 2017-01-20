Maine Governor Tells John Lewis To Th...

Maine Governor Tells John Lewis To Thank 3 White Presidents For Civil Rights Progress

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday that civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis should be more grateful to three white Republican presidents who furthered racial equality in the United States. "I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history ," LePage said during a radio appearance on WVOM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC