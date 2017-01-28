Maine GOP elects Saco dentist as new chairwoman

A Saco dentist was elected on Saturday to lead the Maine Republican Party into the statewide political realignment that the end of Gov. Paul LePage's tenure may bring. She has a thinner political resume than Bennett: She lost a Maine House of Representatives race in 2012, while Bennett is a former Maine Senate president who ran unsuccessful congressional bids in 1994 and 2012 and may run to replace the term-limited LePage in 2018.

