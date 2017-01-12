Maine Forest Service District Forester Morten Moesswilde will present ...
District Forester Morten Moesswilde, center foreground, will explain Maine's Tree Growth law in a series of free presentations around the Midcoast. Maine Forest Service District Forester Morten Moesswilde will present a free evening talk, "Stumped About Tree Growth? Understanding Maine's Tree Growth Tax Law," in three locations for residents of Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties.
