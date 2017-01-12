District Forester Morten Moesswilde, center foreground, will explain Maine's Tree Growth law in a series of free presentations around the Midcoast. Maine Forest Service District Forester Morten Moesswilde will present a free evening talk, "Stumped About Tree Growth? Understanding Maine's Tree Growth Tax Law," in three locations for residents of Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.