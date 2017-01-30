Maine driver's licenses no longer acc...

Maine driver's licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases

Read more: Stars and Stripes

The clock is ticking as Maine lawmakers work to address the state's continued noncompliance with a decade-old federal law regulating state-issued identification. Maine is one of five states that aren't compliant with the Real ID Act, which sets national standards to ensure the security of state-issued identification, and the federal government on Monday stopped permitting access to certain federal facilities - military bases, the U.S. mint and nuclear power plants, among others - to visitors with Maine-issued driver's licenses.

