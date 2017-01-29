Maine clergy, lay leaders learn how to plan for an active shooter in churches

The shock and fear felt when Dylann Roof opened fire as members of a Bible study group bowed their heads in prayer at a South Carolina church 19 months ago rippled through religious communities around the nation and in Maine. The mass shooting at the landmark Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church that killed nine people, including the pastor, left the mostly elderly members of the Sixth Street Congregational Church in Auburn wondering about the vulnerability of their house of worship.

